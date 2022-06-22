Skip to Content
NCAA chooses new Board of Governors members

The Associated Press

The NCAA has chosen the members of its new Board of Governors, including nine voting members and seven non-voting members who will assume their duties on Aug. 1. The new voting members are: Mary-Beth Cooper, president, Springfield College; Beth DeBauche, commissioner, Ohio Valley Conference; John J. DeGioia, president, Georgetown University; Grant Hill, independent member, co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks; Linda Livingstone, president, Baylor University; Jere Morehead, president, University of Georgia; Steven Shirley, president, Minot State University; Nadja West, independent member, 44th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and a yet-to-be-determined student-athlete.

