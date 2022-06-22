Ledecky extends record medal haul at swimming worlds to 21

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Ledecky has extended her record haul of medals from the world swimming championships to 21. That’s two more than any other female swimmer managed before. All but three of them are gold. The 25-year-old Ledecky claimed her 18th gold at a worlds as the United States won the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay final. Ledecky clocked the fastest split to help the Americans win in a championship record 7:41.45. Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Ledecky and Bella Sims finished 2.41 seconds ahead of the Australian team and 3.31 ahead of the Canadians. Ledecky’s 21 medals at a worlds are two more than compatriot Natalie Coughlin managed between 2001-13.