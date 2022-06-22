Kerber, Halep move into quarterfinals at Bad Homburg

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep have booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open while Sabine Lisicki continued her winning comeback. Defending champion Kerber beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Alizé Cornet. Halep powered past Tamara Zidanšek 6-0, 6-3 to continue her solid start to the grass-court season after reaching the semifinals in Birmingham last week. Amanda Anisimova beat fellow American Ann Li 6-0, 6-2. Lisicki reached the quarterfinals of a full tour event for the first time since February 2018 when she beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.