Hogs hang on to beat Ole Miss, force 2nd CWS bracket final

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brady Slavens’ home run to the deepest part of the park gave Arkansas the lead and the Razorbacks held on for a 3-2 win in the College World Series after Mississippi loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Hogs forced a second bracket final against Ole Miss on Thursday. The winner advances to play Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship round starting Saturday. Slavens blasted his homer 436 feet to straightaway center into a light breeze. He’s only the third player to homer to dead center since the CWS moved to Charles Schwab Field in 2011.