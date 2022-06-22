Gold for teenage stars McIntosh, Popovici at swimming worlds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh has won the women’s 200 butterfly for her first title at the world swimming championships. The 15-year-old McIntosh set a world junior record to pip the three Olympic medalists to the title. The 17-year-old Romanian David Popovici has won the men‘s 100 freestyle to add to the 200 freestyle he won on Monday. Two-time defending champion Caeleb Dressel didn’t race after withdrawing from the rest of the competition with an unspecified medical condition. The 20-year-old Léon Marchand continued his remarkable competition by winning the men’s 200 individual medley and lowering the French record he set in the semifinals. The United States won the women’s 4×200 freestyle race.