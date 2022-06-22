Fanatics founder Michael Rubin selling stake in 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin is selling his stake in the company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Rubin is worth an estimated $8 billion, according to Forbes. He wrote on social media posts he was shifting from part-owner of the teams run by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and back to life-long fan. Rubin was part of the ownership group when it purchased the 76ers in 2011 for $290 million. The team was valued at $2.45 billion by Forbes last year. Rubin owns a 10% share.