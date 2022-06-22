Colorado’s Nazem Kadri back for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche got a key player back with the return of Nazem Kadri for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kadri had been out since injuring his thumb in Game 3 of Colorado’s four-game sweep over the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. As expected, Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov was in the lineup while center Brayden Point was not. Kucherov departed Game 3 late in the third after getting cross-checked by Colorado’s Devon Toews. Point played in the first two games of the Final after missing 10 straight due to a right leg injury.