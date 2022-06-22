Cardinals beat Brewers 5-4, move into first in NL Central

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit two-run homers as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 and moved into first place in the NL Central. The Cardinals have taken two straight from the Brewers after falling 2-0 in the opener of the four-game series. Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen hit solo homers for the Brewers. Milwaukee threatened with two outs in the ninth as Victor Caratini walked and Tyrone Taylor was hit by a pitch. Génesis Cabrera got out of the jam by retiring Christian Yelich on a grounder to second.