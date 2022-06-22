Blackhawks’ Hunter becomes 4th woman named NHL assistant GM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have promoted Meghan Hunter to assistant general manger among several front office moves. She is the fourth woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Hunter joins Vancouver’s Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay as the women currently serving in that role with a club. She will be in charge of contracts, budgeting and other departments as AGM of hockey operations. Mark Eaton will remain AGM of development under Brandon Davidson. Karilyn Pilch was also promoted to director of player personnel.