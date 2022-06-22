AP source: Maurice closing in on deal to coach Panthers

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation said Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers were in the process Wednesday of finalizing a deal to make him the club’s next coach. The Panthers plan to make the hiring official later this week. That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract agreement has not been announced by either side. Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette. Maurice is fourth all-time in games coached and seventh all-time in coaching wins. He most recently was coach in Winnipeg and stepped down there in December.