Alvarez belts 2 homers as Astros get 5-3 win to sweep Mets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered twice off Carlos Carrasco as the Houston Astros jumped on him early and held on for a 5-3 win over the New York Mets Wednesday. Alvarez hit two of the season-high three homers Carrasco (8-3) allowed before the pitcher left with lower back tightness in the third inning with the Astros up 5-1. Alvarez, who also homered Tuesday night, now has 21 this season to move into a tie with Mike Trout for second-most in the majors. His home run barrage in this series comes after he missed Sunday’s game with a minor hand injury.