New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

American investor John Textor has become the main shareholder of French soccer club Lyon and he immediately targeted the dominance of Qatar-funded rival Paris Saint-Germain. Lyon last won the French title in 2008 and has struggled to compete as PSG spent lavishly to win Ligue 1 in eight of the last 10 seasons. Textor said he doesn’t like “models like PSG” at a news conference. He promised to spend to help Lyon win titles after it placed eighth and trailed 25 points behind PSG in the season just ended. Textor is also an owner at Brazilian club Botafogo, Crystal Palace in England and Belgium’s Molenbeek.