Lowe, Heim homer off Gibson as Pérez, Rangers beat Phils 7-0

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim hit consecutive homers off former teammate Kyle Gibson, Martín Pérez went six innings in his fifth scoreless start of the season and the Texas Rangers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0. The Rangers beat the Phillies for the eighth consecutive time. It’s their longest winning streak against an NL team in interleague play. Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each connected on a two-run homer in the eighth. Pérez is well on his way to an All-Star nod. Gibson was Texas’ opening day starter last year before making his first All-Star team.