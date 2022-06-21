Lauren Jackson set to return for Australia’s Opals at age 41

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian basketball great Lauren Jackson is set to rejoin the national team at the age of 41 in a bid for another world championship medal. The seven-time WNBA All-Star led Australia to a world championship title in 2006 and won four Olympic medals before she retired in 2016. A World Cup on home soil in September has lured her back into the international arena. Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday quoted the 6-foot-5 Jackson saying she will join the Opals in camp next week in Canberra.