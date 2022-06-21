Hungary’s Milák sets world record in men’s 200 butterfly

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák has set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships. The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019. Milák finished 3.03 seconds ahead of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda. It’s Hungary’s first medal in swimming at this worlds edition and Milák is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.