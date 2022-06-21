FIFA extends Ukrainian club contract rules for next season

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has extended emergency contract rules for players and coaches with Ukrainian soccer clubs to protect their working rights during the Russian military invasion. Interim rules introduced in March will now apply through next season. FIFA’s move aims to give clarity and security for clubs with some staff likely leaving on loan deals to find safer countries in which to work. Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk has warned that agents have tried to exploit war-time uncertainty to get their players for free. Club staff from outside Ukraine can suspend their contracts for one year if no agreement is reached by June 30.