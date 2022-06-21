Eto’o given suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto’o has been given a suspended prison sentence in Spain for tax fraud during the time he played for Barcelona. In an agreement with tax authorities Eto’o received a 22-month prison sentence and will repay nearly 4 million euros ($4.2 million) in taxes owed. He avoided serving time because in Spain sentences shorter than two years can be suspended for first-time offenders. Eto’o accepted the conviction but blamed his representative, José Maria Mesalles, who was handed a one-year prison sentence. The 41-year-old Eto’o played for Barcelona from 2004-09.