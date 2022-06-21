Defending champ Dressel drops out of 100 freestyle at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel will not be defending his title in the men’s 100 freestyle at the swimming world championships after withdrawing from the semifinals. Dressel was included in the initial start list for Tuesday’s semifinals in Budapest but he was not included in an updated version with reserve Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea taking his place. U.S. Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement that Dressel had withdrawn for medical reasons.