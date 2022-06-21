Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:37 PM

Cooper’s go-ahead double in 8th lifts Marlins past Rox 9-8

KION 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 for just their third win in nine games. Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content