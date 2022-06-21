Cooper’s go-ahead double in 8th lifts Marlins past Rox 9-8

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper lined a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 for just their third win in nine games. Colorado led 4-0 before Miami scored five times in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. The Rockies tied the score 8-8 in the sixth after Cooper allowed Brendan Rodgers’ two-out grounder to get by him and into right field for an error that led that led to three unearned runs.