Another women’s major on a major course at Congressional

By The Associated Press

Two majors are on the golf calendar this week with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open. The PGA Tour has a regular tournament at the Travelers Championship that includes five of the top 10 players in the world, led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. The Women’s PGA goes to Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland, which hasn’t held a major since Rory McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011. The U.S. Senior Open is at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania, where the club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of the Old Course.