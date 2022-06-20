LEADING OFF: Padres optimistic Machado won’t need IL stint

By The Associated Press

Manny Machado was out of the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle, but Padres acting manager Ryan Flaherty is optimistic the All-Star third baseman won’t need to go on the injured list. Machado, who’s having an MVP-caliber season, was injured Sunday in Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. His cleats slipped across the top of first base and he fell to the ground. Machado is batting .328 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs. He has largely carried the Padres’ offense in the absence of All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains out while rehabbing his surgically repaired left wrist.