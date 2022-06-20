Giggs quits as Wales coach ahead of domestic violence trial

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ryan Giggs has quit as Wales coach with immediate effect. He says he doesn’t want his upcoming trial on charges of domestic violence to destabilize the national team heading into its first appearance at the World Cup since 1958. The Manchester United great has been on leave from his post since November 2020. His assistant, Robert Page, guided the Welsh to the World Cup in Qatar via the European playoffs this month. Giggs is accused of controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend from August 2017 to November 2020. He is also accused of assaulting her and her sister. The trial is due to start on Aug. 8.