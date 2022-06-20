Expecting new dad Peterson sharp for Mets; McNeil hurt

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with his wife expected to go into labor imminently, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 despite losing Jeff McNeil to injury. Mets manager Buck Showatler joked Monday morning that New York was on “baby watch” with Peterson, McNeil and Seth Lugo all awaiting newborns soon. Lugo was placed on the paternity list before the game. Peterson was prepared to leave the park if his wife, Alex, went into labor with the couple’s first child. The call didn’t come, and Peterson covered 5 1/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts on 100 pitches.