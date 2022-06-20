Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 14-game lead over third-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing one run and the one hit in 7 1/3 innings.