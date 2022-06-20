Andrew Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson’s return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Robert and Josh Harrison also homered as Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fifth win in seven games. Anderson had two hits in his first big league game since May 29. He was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Toronto lost for the fourth time in five games. Raimel Tapia hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, but José Berríos was tagged for six runs in four innings.