Top-seeded Van Uytvanck beats Errani for Veneto Open title

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck beat Italian veteran Sara Errani 6-4, 6-3 to win the inaugural Veneto Open. The 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set. The 35-year-old Errani was a French Open finalist a decade ago and is ranked No. 213. All nine of Errani’s career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018. Organizers used former soccer fields for the courts.