Sue Bird starts farewell tour with emotional win in New York

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly an hour after playing her final regular-season game in New York, Sue Bird was still soaking in the moment. The WNBA’s all-time assist leader was on the court signing autographs and taking photos with the 100 or so family and friends who had come to Barclays Center to see her play in her hometown one last time. Bird had announced Thursday in Connecticut that this would be her final season playing in the WNBA. The first stop on her retirement tour was fittingly New York. She’ll have one more game in Connecticut, where she starred in college, next month. While she still has a bunch of road games left this season, none will come close to the emotion of playing in New York.