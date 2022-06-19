Sooners beat Notre Dame 6-2 to move within win of CWS finals

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Horton struck out a career-high 11 in six innings, Tanner Tredaway continued his torrid postseason with three hits, and Oklahoma took control of its bracket in the College World Series with a 6-2 win over Notre Dame. The Sooners need one more win to advance to the best-of-three finals starting Saturday. They’ll play Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday elimination game between Notre Dame and Texas A&M. Horton held the Irish scoreless on three singles the first five innings. Tredaway continued to be a catalyst for the Sooners and is batting .513 in the NCAA Tournament.