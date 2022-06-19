Skip to Content
Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in NBA draft

By AARON BEARD
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are set to make it a forward-heavy start to the NBA draft. The three top the list of players at the position and overall draft prospects, though it’s unclear which might go No. 1 overall. All three possess size and open-floor potential with the ability to step outside. Iowa’s Keegan Murray is another key name who is unlikely to have a long wait to be picked after the top three. Other names to watch include Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia. There’s also a preps-to-pros prospect in Dominick Barlow from the Overtime Elite developmental program.

