Smith, Holmgren, Banchero top list of forwards in NBA draft

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are set to make it a forward-heavy start to the NBA draft. The three top the list of players at the position and overall draft prospects, though it’s unclear which might go No. 1 overall. All three possess size and open-floor potential with the ability to step outside. Iowa’s Keegan Murray is another key name who is unlikely to have a long wait to be picked after the top three. Other names to watch include Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia. There’s also a preps-to-pros prospect in Dominick Barlow from the Overtime Elite developmental program.