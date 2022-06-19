Oh, so, close, Zalatoris finishes 2nd in yet another major

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The putt slid an inch — make that a millimeter — outside the left edge of the cup. Will Zalatoris let go of the putter and it slid behind his left shoulder. He kneeled to the ground, bounced his hands off the turf then cupped them over his face. That’s what agony looks like on a golf course. And even if it feels certain that Zalatoris will win a major one day — probably soon — Sunday at the U.S. Open was the most excruciating of his ever-growing list of close calls. His miss on the 18th green left him one shot from a playoff with the champion, Matt Fitzpatrick. At age 25, Zalatoris has now finished 2nd in three majors in the span of less than 15 months.