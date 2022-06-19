Jennifer Kupcho wins LPGA Meijer Classic in playoff

BELMONT, Mich. (AP) — After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic on Sunday when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole. Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Maguire finished with a 65. Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 after taking a one-stroke lead over Kupcho into the final round. Korda dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th. Kupcho won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, following her major victory in early April at Mission Hills in the California desert.