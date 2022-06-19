Jabeur wins Berlin Open, comforts injured Bencic

BERLIN (AP) — Ons Jabeur has won the Berlin Open after her opponent Belinda Bencic retired with an ankle injury. Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Bencic signaled she couldn’t continue after hurting her left ankle in a fall in the first set. Jabeur gave her words of comfort at the net and then rushed to prepare a cooler with ice for Bencic to rest her injured ankle. Jabeur moves to 3-5 in career finals. It was almost a year to the day since she won the Birmingham Classic and became the first Arab woman to lift a WTA singles title.