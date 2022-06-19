Huske, Dressel claim more golds for U.S. at swimming worlds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Torri Huske and Caeleb Dressel have claimed more gold medals for the United States in butterfly races at the world swimming championships. Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly. The 19-year-old Huske clocked 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of French swimmer Marie Wattel and China’s Zhang Yufei. Dressel was half a second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50 butterfly with 22.57 seconds.