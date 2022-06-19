EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

By COLLIN BINKLEY and ERICA HUNZINGER

Associated Press

Title IX is best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and sexual harassment on campuses. But the landmark U.S. law covers a wide variety of topics and educational settings — and those continue to evolve. The law was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. That means Title IX is 50 years old — but it remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including for the LGBTQ community.