Anderson, Olson lead Braves over Cubs, avoid 1st 3-game skid

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0. Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. The Braves, who arrived in Chicago with a 14-game win streak, went 21-8 in a stretch of 29 straight games against teams that were under .500 at the time of the matchup.