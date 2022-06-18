Walker dominates Marlins, Lindor homers as Mets win 3-2

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker retired 18 in a row and pitched into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor homered for the second straight game and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 3-2. The Mets have won three straight and five of six, earning their NL-best 44th victory and improving to a season-high 21 games over .500. Walker pitched one-run ball and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings in front of a large crowd on an unseasonably cool and breezy day. Jon Berti singled to lead off the game and stole a base in each of the next two at-bats, but the speedster was stranded as the right-hander fanned the side.