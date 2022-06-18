US Open: For Justin Thomas, honestly is a costly policy

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward was a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn’t interfere with his swing. That honesty cost him a chance at relief. Thomas had to reach over the drain and bend down to make contact for a shot into a bunker short of the green.