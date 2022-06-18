Top-ranked Medvedev reaches Halle final with win over Otte

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev has beaten Oscar Otte 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the final of the Halle Open. Otte had set point at 5-3 up in the first set but Medvedev broke back before forcing the tiebreaker. He will play either Nick Kyrgios or Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday’s final. Wimbledon starts June 27 without Medvedev or any other players from Russia and its ally Belarus. Wimbledon’s decision to impose the ban over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine broke with the other Grand Slams and with the men’s and women’s tours.