Northwestern’s Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his commitment to play his fifth year for the Tar Heels in a social-media post. It’s a significant addition for UNC, offering a potential replacement for departing starter Brady Manek from a run to last season’s NCAA championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats last year, including 45.2% from 3-point range. The Tar Heels return four starters, but Nance could offer size and the ability to stretch defenses if he can assume a role like Manek.