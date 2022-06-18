Kee-gan! Bradley feels the love, makes a run at the US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Growing up in Vermont, Keegan Bradley dreamed he might find out what it felt like to be Larry Bird or Carlton Fisk or Tom Brady, or any of those Boston sports greats whose posters plaster bedroom walls across New England. On Saturday at the U.S. Open, Bradley got the full treatment. A cascading chorus of “Kee-gan, Kee-gan, Kee-gan” greeted the 36-year-old local favorite as he strode up the 18th fairway at The Country Club. He was on the way to making par and wrapping up a round of 1-under 69 that left him at 2 under for the tournament, just two shots off the lead.