Fraser-Pryce equals world-leading time to win 100 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equaled her world-leading time of the year in winning the 100 meters in 10.67 seconds at the Diamond League meet in Paris. She was unchallenged at Stade Charlety as she matched her time at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya last month. The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain triumphed in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase in a world-leading and personal best time. Olympic bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine also set a world-leading mark at 2.01 meters.