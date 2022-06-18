Cubs’ Contreras gets 3 hits and steal, beats brother, Braves

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string. The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field. They hugged before the 30-year-old Willson, a two-time All-Star, singled in the first inning. Contreras then stole second base against his brother, and scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run single. Willson Contreras later doubled and drove in a run. His 24-year-old brother had two hits for the Braves.