Capitals’ Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom had surgery on his left hip. The team says Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery Friday at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. No timeline was given on his return. The team says Backstrom will begin a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the first two months of this past regular season rehabbing the hip. He also needed constant treatment to play and knew he couldn’t go into next season without doing something to solve the problem. Backstrom originally had surgery on the hip in 2015.