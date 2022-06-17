Warriors cap title run, NBA flips the page to 2022-23 season

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

A parade awaits in San Francisco to celebrate the champion Golden State Warriors. The NBA draft is a few days away, with presumed top-three picks Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero set to take their first steps toward realizing their enormous potential. Free agency starts in less than two weeks. The 2021-22 NBA season is over. The 2022-23 NBA season seems like it’s already here. Welcome back to the NBA mountaintop, Warriors. Their win over the Boston Celtics in this season’s finals capped the league’s 75th anniversary celebration and ushered in an offseason that will, as always, start with tons of attention on player movement — or, in some cases, players not moving.