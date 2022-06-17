Wacha sharp, Red Sox hold off Cardinals’ rally in 9th

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched neatly into the sixth inning against his former team and the Boston Red Sox held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 6-1 going into the ninth inning and reliever Austin Davis retired the first two batters. But Dylan Carlson doubled, Harrison Bader tripled and Andrew Knizner was hit with a pitch. Reliever Tanner Houck gave up an RBI double to Tommy Edman and a two-run double to Brendan Donovan. Paul Goldschmidt then was called out on strikes. Wacha allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings. Wacha made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 2013 and helped them reach the World Series against Boston. He was the losing pitcher in Game 6 at Fenway Park as Boston won the championship.