Tortorella hired to revitalize dormant Philadelphia Flyers

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have hired John Tortorella as their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup title since 1975. Tortorella coached Tampa Bay to a championship in 2004. He also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Flyers finished this season with a 25-46-11 record under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.