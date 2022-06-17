Texas’ Melendez wins Howser Trophy as top college player

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — National home run leader Ivan Melendez of Texas won the Dick Howser Trophy on Friday as the outstanding player in college baseball. Melendez’s 32 home runs are most in Division I since 2003. He leads the nation with 94 RBIs and an .886 slugging percentage. The junior first baseman from El Paso, Texas, is the fourth Longhorn to win the Howser Trophy. Other Howser Trophy finalists were Oregon State pitcher Connor Hjerpe, Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada and Clemson third baseman Max Wagner.