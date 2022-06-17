Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:55 PM

Rizzo slam in 8-run 5th, Yanks rout Jays 12-3 for 8th in row

KION 2020

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees’ eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam off the facing of the third deck in right, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to eight with a 12-3 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. New York has won 15 of its last 16 and at 48-16 is off to its best start since 1998. The Yankees opened an 11-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Joey Gallo also homered for the Yankees, who lead the major leagues with 105 home runs.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content