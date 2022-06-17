Notre Dame holds down Texas offense, wins CWS opener 7-3

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — John Michael Bertrand and two relievers held Texas’ potent offense in check and Notre Dame scored in all kinds of ways in a 7-3 victory Friday night in its first College World Series game in 20 years. The Irish carried over their momentum from eliminating No. 1 national seed Tennessee in super regionals with a strong all-around performance against the program making its record 38th appearance in Omaha. Notre Dame will play Oklahoma on Sunday. The Longhorns will face rival Texas A&M in an elimination game. Bertrand limited the Longhorns to three runs on six hits and Alex Rao and Jack Findlay gave up no hits in 3 1/3 innings.