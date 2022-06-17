Mets’ Lindor homers after surprise visit from mom

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered after being surprised by his mom’s first visit to see him at Citi Field, Pete Alonso slugged a grand slam during an eventful sixth inning and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-4. Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised her husband by flying in his mother, Maria Serrano, for her first visit to New York since Lindor was acquired from Cleveland in January 2021. Lindor met with his mother in the press conference room a few hours before first pitch. Lindor pointed to his family in the suites after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning off Pablo López.